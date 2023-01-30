Insurer Says Strip Mall's $6M Hail Damage Claim Not Covered

By Ben Zigterman (January 30, 2023, 6:55 PM EST) -- Arch Specialty Insurance Co. asked a Texas federal judge to find that it doesn't owe $6 million to a shopping center for hail damage, arguing that most of the damage existed before its policy with the strip mall began....

