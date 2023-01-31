US Wetlands Harmed By Fla.'s Use Of Old Rule, Group Warns

By David Minsky (January 30, 2023, 9:47 PM EST) -- Earthjustice on Monday warned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that Florida is putting national waters and wetlands at risk by continuing to use a Trump-era rule that regulated wetland dredging and filling, including for construction purposes, urging the agency to force the state into using an updated definition of U.S. waters....

