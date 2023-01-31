SPAC Sues After Sparks Energy Backs Out Of $475M Merger

By Elaine Briseño (January 31, 2023, 6:06 PM EST) -- Cayman Islands-based blank-check company 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III isn't taking no for an answer and has filed suit in Delaware Chancery Court against Sparks Energy Inc. after the restoration company backed out of a merger agreement it claims did not constitute a binding contract....

