Mass. Launches Abortion Hotline Staffed By BigLaw, ACLU

By Brian Dowling (January 30, 2023, 2:24 PM EST) -- A group of 150 attorneys from some of the largest Massachusetts law firms and the ACLU will provide free legal advice about abortion access to patients and health care providers through a new confidential hotline, state Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell said Monday....

