AriZona Can't Escape 'Lite' Arnold Palmer False Ad Suit

By Mike Curley (January 31, 2023, 12:49 PM EST) -- An Illinois judge won't let AriZona Beverages USA LLC fully escape a suit alleging it misleads consumers with the labeling of its 20 ounce Lite Arnold Palmer drinks, keeping alive consumer fraud and unjust enrichment claims, while dismissing warranty claims, negligent misrepresentation claims and others....

