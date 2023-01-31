7th Circ. Backs Toss Of Ex-Bank Officer's Retaliation Suit

By Grace Elletson (January 30, 2023, 8:18 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit said it would not revive a former credit officer's retaliation lawsuit alleging he was sacked for insisting a female employee receive a raise, with the court saying Monday he had failed to show the firing was brought on by his advocacy....

