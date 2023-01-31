New Proposals To Make Judge-Only Tribunal Panels The Norm

By Ashish Sareen (January 31, 2023, 3:15 PM GMT) -- Judges would rule alone on employment tribunal cases by default and sit with just two non-legal members if necessary under new proposals, in a move to cut hearing times and cut costs amid a spiraling backlog of cases....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS