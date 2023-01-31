NextEra Says Justices Should Pass On Grid Project Law Fight

By Madeline Lyskawa (January 30, 2023, 8:08 PM EST) -- NextEra Energy urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to reject Texas' request to review a Fifth Circuit ruling declaring the Lone Star State's law giving incumbent transmission companies the first chance to build new power lines unconstitutional, saying the lower court got it right....

