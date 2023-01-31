Oil Cos. Want $7.6M LA Contamination Settlement Approved

By Quinn Wilson (January 31, 2023, 3:51 PM EST) -- The former owners of two defunct oil processing sites in the Los Angeles area are looking to bring an end to nearly 25 years of litigation, asking a federal judge to approve their $7.6 million settlement with the new owner for cleanup costs from contaminated groundwater and soil....

