Feds Call Convicted Theranos COO Balwani A 'Flight Risk'

By Dave Simpson (January 30, 2023, 11:12 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors urged a California federal judge to deny convicted former Theranos COO Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani's request to stay out of prison while he's appealing his nearly 13-year prison sentence for 12 felony fraud-related counts, arguing on Monday that he hasn't shown he isn't a flight risk....

