Choreographer Asks 9th Circ. To Revive 'Fortnite' Dance Suit

By Gina Kim (January 31, 2023, 7:29 PM EST) -- A choreographer on Monday asked the Ninth Circuit to reinstate his copyright suit accusing Epic Games of stealing his dance for Fortnite, arguing that the California federal court used a "superficial analysis" in its dismissal by ignoring most of the artistic elements in the entire routine, and focusing instead on static "poses."...

