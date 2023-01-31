Indigenous-Owned Investor Closes $75M Venture Capital Fund

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (January 31, 2023, 1:51 PM EST) -- Indigenous-owned and led social finance intermediary Raven Indigenous Capital Partners, advised by Osler Hoskin & Harcourt LLP, announced Tuesday that it has closed its "historic" Indigenous venture capital fund at CA$100 million ($75 million) that will be used to support early- and growth-stage Indigenous enterprises....

