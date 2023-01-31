Severance Class Action Against Chip Co. Heads To Trial

By Grace Elletson (January 31, 2023, 7:29 PM EST) -- A microchip manufacturer settled a case brought by nine ex-workers who said they got shorted on severance pay after a merger, but a class action that also accuses the company of failing to make good on severance is headed to trial....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS