Panel Sends Public Defender Immunity Case To Ga. Justices

By Kelcey Caulder (January 31, 2023, 7:52 PM EST) -- The Georgia Court of Appeals on Monday said it didn't have jurisdiction to review a governmental immunity question in a former public defender staffer's wrongful firing suit, questioning whether it even had jurisdiction to issue a 2002 ruling on the issue that has since become the standard in the Peach State. ...

