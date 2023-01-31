11th Circ. Upholds Toss Of Ex-VA Staffer's Race Bias Suit

By Patrick Hoff (January 31, 2023, 4:27 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit said Tuesday it won't revive a Black social worker's suit claiming the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs placed her on a performance improvement plan and denied her opportunities because of her race, ruling she failed to show that the VA created an abusive environment....

