Insurers Get Claims Trimmed In Factory Explosion Suit

By Hope Patti (January 31, 2023, 2:13 PM EST) -- Insurers for a glass manufacturer cannot pursue most of their claims against two contractors over a 2017 factory explosion, a Michigan federal court ruled, saying waiver of subrogation clauses in the underlying service contracts bar all causes of action except those arising from gross negligence....

