Tips For Sanctions Screening Of Non-Latin Language Entities

By Kenneth Nunnenkamp and Ivon Guo (February 2, 2023, 5:28 PM EST) -- With the ever-increasing use of sanctions as a foreign policy tool — or weapon — sanctions compliance has taken on greater importance than ever. Moreover, as countries increase extraterritorial applications of their sanctions, even companies outside the implementing countries may be affected by these actions....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS