DC Circ. Revives FOIA Suit Seeking Execution Drug Info

By Micah Danney (January 31, 2023, 10:53 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit found Tuesday that the U.S. Bureau of Prisons wrongly refused to reveal the names of suppliers of a lethal injection drug to the nonprofit group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, reversing a lower court's ruling that their identities were protected commercial information....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS