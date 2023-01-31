Center Booted Doctor Who Raised Safety Issues, Suit Says

By Grace Elletson (January 31, 2023, 9:53 PM EST) -- A doctor alleged that she was pushed out of her job at a cancer center after she raised concerns about repeat patient safety issues, and that the facility paid male doctors more than their female colleagues, according to her suit filed Tuesday in New York federal court....

