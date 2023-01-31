NBC Avoids Cancellation Of 'The Office' Dunder Mifflin TM Suit

By Craig Clough (January 31, 2023, 6:55 PM EST) -- A California federal judge declined to dismiss an NBCUniversal lawsuit against two companies accused of squatting on trademarks from former NBC hit shows The Office and Friday Night Lights, saying the media giant plausibly alleged the companies infringe through the sale of merchandise branded with "Dunder Mifflin" and "Dillon Football."...

