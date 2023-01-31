Biotech Goosed Stock With Omicron Vax Claims, Suit Says

By Brian Dowling (January 31, 2023, 2:30 PM EST) -- An investor in the biotech company formerly known as Adagio Therapeutics Inc. filed suit Monday in Boston federal court, claiming executives made empty boasts about its COVID-19 vaccine and caused the stock price to tank after the results showed the drug didn't work against the Omicron variant....

