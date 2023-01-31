Honda Workers' OT Suits Over Kronos Hack Joined, Halted

By Abby Wargo (January 31, 2023, 8:58 PM EST) -- Workers' overtime pay lawsuits against a Honda manufacturer stemming from a ransomware attack on its Kronos timekeeping system were consolidated and put on pause in Ohio federal court pending a Sixth Circuit ruling on collective action certification procedures....

