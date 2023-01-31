Former Magellan CEO Must Hand Over Docs In Antitrust Suit

By Catherine Marfin (January 31, 2023, 1:48 PM EST) -- The former CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners LP will have to turn over emails containing search terms relevant to its oil and gas competitor Converge Midstream LP as part of an antitrust suit Converge brought against the oil giant, a Harris County, Texas district judge ruled Tuesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS