Judge Has 'Never Ever Seen' Acts In Lewis Brisbois TM Row

By Catherine Marfin (January 31, 2023, 9:34 PM EST) -- The parties on the receiving end of a trademark infringement suit brought by Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP said Tuesday that they wouldn't accept the terms of a permanent injunction put forward by the law firm, prompting a federal district judge to remark that he's "never, ever seen anything like" the conduct by the parties....

