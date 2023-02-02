Crypto Bank Revamps Compliance Team After OCC Flags

By Sarah Jarvis (February 2, 2023, 9:56 PM EST) -- Anchorage Digital Bank, the first federally chartered, cryptocurrency-focused bank, has announced a bevy of new hires and other moves on its compliance team, including a new chief compliance and risk officer with experience on Bank of America's compliance team, after the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency flagged alleged deficiencies last year....

