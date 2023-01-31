3rd Circ. Says Work Safety Suits Don't Outlast OSHA Probes

By Emily Brill (January 31, 2023, 9:43 PM EST) -- A worker who sues an employer over dangerous job conditions must drop their lawsuit if the Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigates but doesn't find workplace safety violations, the Third Circuit ruled Tuesday, becoming the first federal appellate court to speak to whether OSH Act lawsuits can outlast agency probes....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS