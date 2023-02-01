Ex-Detainee Hits Syria With Civil Suit Over Acts Of Torture

By Joyce Hanson (February 1, 2023, 8:31 PM EST) -- A U.S. citizen who says he was held captive and tortured in Syria for 63 days on suspicion of being a spy has hit the country with a civil suit in the District of Columbia federal court, seeking money damages for the physical assaults and emotional distress he allegedly suffered....

