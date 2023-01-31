Auto Parts Supplier Sues Buyer For $12.5M Merger Earnout

By Jeff Montgomery (January 31, 2023, 9:08 PM EST) -- Former equity holders of aftermarket automotive supplier Wheel Group Holdings sued private equity firm Wynnchurch Capital LP and its buyer representative in Delaware's Court of Chancery Tuesday, alleging buyer efforts to strip the sellers of a $12.5 million post-merger earnings supplement....

