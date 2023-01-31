Citrix Gets Initial OK On $2.75M Autodialer TCPA Deal

By Gina Kim (January 31, 2023, 7:35 PM EST) -- A Maryland federal judge on Tuesday gave her preliminary blessing to a $2.75 million settlement resolving a proposed class action consisting of at least 543,354 members who accused Citrix of placing illegal telemarketing calls to boost sales, finding the deal to be reasonable and adequate....

