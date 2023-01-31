DOD Overhauls COVID Policy After Vaccine Mandate's Repeal

By Daniel Wilson (January 31, 2023, 10:22 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Defense has updated its COVID-19 pandemic guidance after rescinding its related vaccination mandate in early January, including rolling back a travel restriction for unvaccinated troops amid litigation arguing the rescission policy didn't go far enough....

