NLRB Attys Urge 8th Circ. To Back Anti-Union Firing Order

By Beverly Banks (February 1, 2023, 3:39 PM EST) -- National Labor Relations Board attorneys told the Eighth Circuit to affirm the board's conclusions that a U.S. Air Force contractor illegally fired 17 workers who talked about unionization, arguing the board correctly relied on plenty of evidence showing the company's anti-union motives....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS