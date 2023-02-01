Ex-Motorsport Network CEO Says IPO Triggered Stock Option

By Carolina Bolado (February 1, 2023, 5:16 PM EST) -- The former CEO of automotive media company Motorsport Network LLC told a Florida appeals court Wednesday that a lower court erred when it refused to allow him to amend his complaint and then ruled that the initial public offering of MSN's most valuable asset was not a "liquidity event" triggering his right to exercise a one-time option in his employment agreement....

