Schnader Harrison Says Deadline Failure Suit Still Flawed

By Adrian Cruz (February 1, 2023, 4:15 PM EST) -- Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis LLP asked a Pennsylvania federal judge to dismiss the revised version of a complaint filed by three former clients in Florida over alleged negligence in a bankruptcy case, alleging that the original version's flaws still haven't been corrected....

