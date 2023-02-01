Crypto Suits Are Flying High As SPAC Litigation Cools: Report

By Jessica Corso (February 1, 2023, 11:05 PM EST) -- Securities class action lawsuits alleging misdeeds related to special purpose acquisition companies fell precipitously in the later half of 2022, but the number of lawsuits against the crypto industry hit a new record, marking the industry as a "new frontier" in securities fraud, according to a report released by Cornerstone Research on Wednesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS