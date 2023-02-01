Former EQT Atty Rips 'Vague' DQ Bid In Abandoned-Well Suit

By Emily Sawicki (February 1, 2023, 5:14 PM EST) -- An attorney who previously worked for EQT Corp. and is now representing West Virginia landowners in a suit alleging the company abandoned natural gas wells has responded to a demand he be booted from the case, saying any knowledge he had of the company was general and attorneys he worked with most closely have since departed....

