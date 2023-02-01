Invacare Hits Ch. 11 In Texas To Slash $240M In Debt

By Jeff Montgomery (February 1, 2023, 10:40 AM EST) -- Ohio-headquartered home health care product maker Invacare Corp. and two affiliates have launched a Chapter 11 restructuring in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, opening the case with a plan to reduce its $500 million to $1 billion in liabilities by $240 million....

