Russian Arms Dealer, Network Sanctioned For Evasion Efforts

By Rae Ann Varona (February 1, 2023, 8:05 PM EST) -- The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday imposed sanctions on a Russian arms dealer, his son and over 20 individuals and entities in the dealer's network it said had conspired to evade sanctions and supported Russia's assault on Ukraine....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS