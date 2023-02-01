Texas Court Says Expert Unqualified In Gangrene Death Suit

By Y. Peter Kang (February 1, 2023, 10:32 PM EST) -- A Texas appeals court has ruled that an expert is not qualified to submit a medical opinion in a suit accusing a nursing home of causing a patient's gangrenous fingers and other ailments which led to her death, saying the expert's credentials did not exhibit an expertise with such hand injuries....

