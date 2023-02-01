Connecticut Bar's COVID Coverage Suit Tossed

By Jennifer Mandato (February 1, 2023, 8:51 PM EST) -- A Connecticut federal court dismissed a bar and music venue's lawsuit seeking coverage from its insurer for pandemic-related losses, determining Wednesday that the bar's losses were not caused by "direct physical loss or damage" and do not fall under an "all-risk" property damage policy....

