Lamictal Drug Buyers Lose Another Class Certification Bid

By Ryan Harroff (February 2, 2023, 3:25 PM EST) -- A proposed class of drug wholesalers accusing GlaxoSmithKline PLC and Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd. of suppressing the generic competition to the epilepsy treatment and mood stabilizer Lamictal has failed to convince a New Jersey federal judge to certify it on its second attempt....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS