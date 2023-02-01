SEC Sues CEO For Fleecing Investors Via Penny Stock Sales

By Hailey Konnath (February 1, 2023, 10:42 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday accused Korean national Seong Yeol Lee of fleecing investors in the U.S. and Korea by selling shares in a commercial real estate business called Ameritrust Corp., which allegedly has "no real operations" and no relationship to other large companies bearing a similar name....

