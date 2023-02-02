Curaleaf Workers Seek Class Cert. In Stolen Tips Dispute

By Abby Wargo (February 2, 2023, 12:26 PM EST) -- Cannabis dispensary workers at Curaleaf Holdings asked an Illinois federal judge to certify a class in their suit claiming managers at locations around the country stole the contents of tip jars, saying the company's unified management structure supported the class allegations....

