KeyBank Data Breach Claims Centralized In Georgia MDL

By Hailey Konnath (February 1, 2023, 11:18 PM EST) -- The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation on Wednesday held that six proposed class actions against KeyBank NA and an insurance services company over a July 2022 data breach should be centralized in multidistrict litigation in the Northern District of Georgia, according to an order....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS