Suit Says Software Co. Didn't Protect Pediatric Patient Data

By Matthew Santoni (February 2, 2023, 7:45 PM EST) -- A former patient at a Memphis pediatric practice filed a proposed class action in Pennsylvania federal court claiming a software company failed to protect patients' records from hackers, though the judge on the case wanted to know Thursday why the suit shouldn't be consolidated with a similar case already in court....

