Colo. River Dispute A Matter Of Human Rights, Navajos Say

By Caleb Symons (February 2, 2023, 7:15 PM EST) -- The Navajo Nation is casting its attempt to draw water from the drought-stricken Colorado River as a question of human rights, telling the U.S. Supreme Court that its citizens risk losing their livelihoods, or even their homeland, if federal officials keep withholding such resources....

