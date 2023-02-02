Agency Shouldn't Back Kinder Morgan, Texas Justices Told

By Lauren Castle (February 2, 2023, 10:43 PM EST) -- An attorney questioned why a tax appraisal district is paying thousands to defend Kinder Morgan in a school district's challenge to the appraisals on mineral rights, telling the Texas Supreme Court on Thursday that the local governmental agency should at least be a neutral party....

