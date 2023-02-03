Ghana Escapes Investor's $55M Claim Over Traffic Project

By Ali Sullivan (February 3, 2023, 8:27 PM EST) -- A Permanent Court of Arbitration tribunal says it's not the arbitrators' place to weigh in on a $55 million claim lodged by a Chinese investor against the Republic of Ghana, finding that a bilateral investment treaty between the two countries doesn't vest the tribunal with subject matter jurisdiction over the contract dispute....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS