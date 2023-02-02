DirecTV Would Bring Back Newsmax Under 'Right Terms'

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (February 2, 2023, 7:57 PM EST) -- After facing pressure from House and Senate Republicans for its decision to drop right-leaning channel Newsmax from its programming slate, DirecTV said Thursday it would consider returning the channel to its lineup....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS