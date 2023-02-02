Oil Developers Say They Don't Owe Exxon $71M

By Madeline Lyskawa (February 2, 2023, 8:21 PM EST) -- Two oil developers urged the Texas Supreme Court to grant their petition for review in a dispute with ExxonMobil Corp. after they were ordered to repay the $71 million it cost Exxon to settle environmental lawsuits linked to the developers' purchase of Louisiana mineral rights from the oil giant....

