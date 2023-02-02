Colo. Class Action Changes Are Retroactive, Judge Rules

By Daniel Ducassi (February 2, 2023, 6:23 PM EST) -- A company that handles credit card transactions for pornography websites can be sued on a class basis under the Colorado Consumer Protection Act, a Colorado federal judge ruled Wednesday, undoing part of her own previous ruling and concluding that 2022 changes in state law apply retroactively....

